Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Miles Sanders and dark horses
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders tipped for stardom
When one examines the signings made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason, none might be more important than Miles Sanders. The running back is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign that helped the Philadelphia Eagles make a Super Bowl appearance, which is momentum he can build upon within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's expansive scheme in 2023.
Sanders is working with a chip on his shoulder and is projected to be a true three-down presence next season. He'll also be tasked with providing quarterback Bryce Young with an accomplished backfield presence and a decent security blanket in the passing game when things aren't transpiring as expected downfield.
It would be a disappointment of epic proportions if Sanders didn't thrive as a focal point in Carolina behind a strong offensive line. According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the former Penn State standout can become a genuine star despite still flying relatively under the radar entering his fifth season.
"[Miles] Sanders has been one of the more underappreciated backs in the league. Over the past four seasons, Sanders has 3,708 rushing yards -- good for ninth most in the NFL during that span. Sanders has averaged 5.02 yards per carry -- fourth best in the NFL among running backs with a minimum of 500 carries (fifth overall). Sanders is coming off the best season of his four-year career, rushing 259 times for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also put up a career-high 1,347 yards from scrimmage in earning his first Pro Bowl selection, finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing."- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
Sanders wasn't happy with how things ended or the way he was treated in Philadelphia. But the Panthers are making him feel right at home and hopefully, the results will show between the white lines.