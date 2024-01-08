Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Scott Fitterer and Black Monday
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' concerning omission
Brian Burns has endured a down season by his normally high standards. The edge rusher gained just eight sacks and cut a forlorn figure more often than not. Something that stemmed from not getting the money he deserves from the Carolina Panthers during the offseason.
Burns remained a model professional throughout the summer. Others around the league who sat out got paid while the Panthers didn't allocate the former first-round selection with a lucrative extension. This led to a concerning omission from the veteran that centered on playing not to get hurt based on comments via Joe Person of The Athletic.
"Dealing with what I was dealing with in camp I was terrified to get hurt. I don’t wanna say that [he was playing to not get hurt], but in the back of my head. probably sometimes. Being transparent, I wouldn’t say it’s nothing I’m proud of but it’s human nature."- Brian Burns via X/Twitter
This is an astonishing turn of events. Burns was taking care of his future financial security in the final year of his deal. It's also a damning indictment of the front office's complete mismanagement of his situation.
The Panthers will probably place the franchise tag on Burns to prevent him from leaving in free agency. After that, everyone hopes the new regime can work something out with the Florida State product if Scott Fitterer is fired as expected.