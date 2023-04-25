Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Scott Fitterer and the No. 1 pick
Bryce Young was the Carolina Panthers' baseline
Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite to hear his name called first during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers have been thrilled with what they've learned about the quarterback during their evaluations, which potentially cements what they initially thought when striking a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Young is supremely intelligent and conjures up big plays when needed most. The arm strength isn't elite by any stretch, but the one-time Heisman Trophy winner is accurate across all three levels of the field and has an escapability when pressure arrives that is sure to go down well at the next level.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated lent further support to Young being the guy in his weekly Monday column, claiming that he was always the baseline for Carolina's trade-up and has done nothing to lose the lead throughout his pre-draft assessment.
"The Panthers weren’t sure who they’d take when they traded for the first pick, a little over six weeks ago, but my sense is their baseline, as far as who they were comfortable spending all that capital on, at the time, was (Bryce) Young. And Young never relinquished his lead over the pack. He crushed his meeting with new Panthers coach Frank Reich. He scored a 98 on the S2 cognitive test, one that Carolina owner David Tepper is said to be a big believer in. The Teppers spent time with Young’s parents at Alabama’s Pro Day. There is, of course, concern over Young’s size, from a durability standpoint. But he’s checked about every other box since."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Just why C.J. Stroud is getting so much criticism given his credentials is a mystery. The Panthers couldn't have gone wrong with either, but it looks like they've made a choice and must now do everything in their power to ensure this gamble goes smoothly.
Otherwise, the ramifications will be severe.