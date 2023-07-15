Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Hayden Hurst and Duce Staley
Delving deeper into the recent Carolina Panthers news and rumors.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coach Duce Staley tipped for promotion
Acquiring Duce Staley was another outstanding piece of business by the Carolina Panthers this offseason. His presence as an assistant head coach is being felt on the practice field and behind the scenes, which is only going to grow further with the team's training camp scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.
The Detroit Lions granted Staley permission to seek employment closer to home as he wanted to spend more time with his mother. Whether that particular dynamic will alter over the coming months is unclear, but Michael Zimmelman from Last Word on Sports tipped the respected figure to become a coordinator during the next coaching merry-go-round in 2024.
"Duce Staley has made a great transition into coaching this past decade. The former third round pick and Super Bowl champion with Pittsburgh has been on a sideline every season since 2011. He spent a decade working under Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson in Philadelphia, primarily as running back coach before departing for the Detroit Lions in 2021. Staley became a vocal leader on Dan Campbell staff as the assistant head coach and helped Jamaal Williams break Barry Sanders single season touchdown record. Now working on Frank Reich’s staff for his hometown Carolina Panthers, 31 teams should be jumping for the opportunity to hire him onto their staff next year."- Michael Zimmelman, LWOS
Again, much will depend on Staley's circumstances away from football. An opportunity could even emerge with the Panthers if offensive coordinator Thomas Brown's flourishing reputation blossoms further next season when he finally gets play-calling duties off Frank Reich at some stage - which won't go unnoticed by teams looking for a new head coach when the campaign concludes.