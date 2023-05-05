Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Scott Fitterer and improvement
Scott Fitterer thrilled with Carolina Panthers process
Although the Carolina Panthers obviously moved up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young, it was important to approach their assessment process in the right way. Scott Fitterer is leading a new ethos alongside other influential figures that centers on collaboration and being more methodical - two things that were seldom seen when Matt Rhule held absolute power.
Young did nothing to alter their perceptions en route to hearing his name called first. However, the process of giving everyone a fair shot and enabling each staff member to have their say was almost as pivotal as the pick itself.
When speaking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Fitterer outlined how things played out and seemed extremely pleased with how things unfolded before they firmly decided on Young.
"Coming out of our February meetings with scouts, Bryce was probably the leader. But we had committed to keeping an open process and we really did. It’s not just like b.s. We really did go into this like, This is such an important decision for our organization. Let’s not lock in [on someone] in February and say ‘This is our guy.’ And so we went through it. … There’s some really impressive guys. There’s some real guys in this quarterback group. But the one thing about Bryce is he just was so steady all the way through the process, and every time we sat with him was like, S---, this guy’s special."- Scott Fitterer via Sports Illustrated
The destination could shift the course of the franchise if Young meets expectations. But the journey to this point and the professionalism between Fitterer and his staff should provide every Panthers fan with supreme confidence moving forward.