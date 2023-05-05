Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Scott Fitterer and improvement
Cam Newton's route back into the NFL
Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is firmly in the rearview mirror, teams around the league will begin returning to the veteran pool in pursuit of plugging any remaining roster gaps. Something that could see former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton secure a new home.
Newton is looking for work after missing the entire 2022 campaign. His throwing session at Auburn's pro day dictated the arm strength hasn't dropped off significantly, although being out of the game for some long brings its own set of complications.
When speaking to Josina Anderson on her Undefined podcast recently, Newton declared he'd spoken to a few unnamed teams about signing. However, these plans might have changed depending on what they've done throughout last week's selection process.
"Discretionary. I’m not gonna share no teams. I have spoken with some teams and it was kinda the same sentiment—we’re gonna see after the draft. It’s just been something that I’ve known, where I’m at in my transition, I knew it was gonna lead to this. So, I’m stayin’ in the best shape. Been makin’ sure that I’m ready, willing and able. And this is the reality—I’m in a position where it’s like I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t."- Cam Newton via Panthers Wire
Newton named 11 quarterbacks that he'd be willing to back up - Bryce Young included. While a reunion with the Panthers is an absolute non-starter when one factors everything into the equation, his flamboyance and leadership could be an asset for any team looking for an extra insurance policy under center.
Watch this space.