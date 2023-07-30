Panthers News: Bryce Young, camp future, Ikem Ekwonu and C.J. Henderson
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team enjoys another rest day before the pads begin popping at camp?
The Carolina Panthers welcomed thousands of fans to Gibbs Stadium for Back Together Saturday, which was another fantastic occasion for all in attendance. Players and coaches get a day off today before things get more serious, with head coach Frank Reich gushing about the prospect of pads going on to begin another training camp week tomorrow.
Until then, among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's performance levels, Ikem Ekwonu's emerging dominance, C.J. Henderson's motivation, and the Panthers' future at Wofford College.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers CB C.J. Henderson's motivation
While the Carolina Panthers were right not to trigger C.J. Henderson's fifth-year option, it's added another layer of motivation to the cornerback heading into a make-or-break campaign. Judging by the player's start to training camp, it's bringing out the best in him so far.
When speaking about his current situation, Henderson said via USA Today Sports that there is an added edge to his overall demeanor this year. Something that could hopefully spur him on to proving his doubters wrong when the real action arrives.
"Just prove to myself I can stay consistent and work at the things I need to work on. It’s contract year, it’s big for me. They declined the fifth, but it’s not the end of the world. Keep working and moving forward. Yeah, there’s an edge to me. A different edge. Ya know, that feeling. So, yeah, that’s definitely gonna help."- C.J. Henderson via USA Today Sports
It's been a strong opening to camp, but no more than that. But his prospects are looking up when under Carolina's new coaching staff when all hope seemed lost.