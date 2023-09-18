Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Brian Burns and Week 2
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Chandler Zavala praised
With the Carolina Panthers missing their starting two guards from 2022 after Brady Christensen tore his bicep in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons and was ruled out for the entire campaign, it's a chance for others to step up.
Frank Reich confirmed that Cade Mays would get the start in his absence. Fourth-round selection Chandler Zavala remaining at the right guard spot after impressing on his competitive NFL debut.
There were some concerns about Zavala going up against Grady Jarrett. It wasn't perfect, but the former North Carolina State standout held his own and emerged from the defeat with a tremendous amount of credit.
When speaking about Zavala's performance, veteran right tackle Taylor Moton stated via Augusta Stone from the team's website how impressed he was with the rookie's poise and maturity alongside him on the protection.
"I forgot he was a rookie; he seemed like a vet. He knew what he was doing out there; seemed right at home. So I was very proud of him. Excited to see him continue to evolve and grow his game."- Taylor Moton via Panthers.com
This was a good start for Zavala, but no more than that. Expect the New Orleans Saints to target the interior frequently without Christensen and Austin Corbett. How they cope will go a long way to determining the overall outcome.