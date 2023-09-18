Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Brian Burns and Week 2
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from across the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' stance
Brian Burns still doesn't have a new contract from the Carolina Panthers. Talks stalled as the two teams looked some way off in terms of an agreement, which is a dangerous game considering how much the edge rusher could command with another outstanding campaign under his belt.
Despite the likes of Chris Jones and Nick Bosa holding out and getting paid, Burns' professionalism and putting the team first hasn't been rewarded. This is something that's coming in for severe criticism from sections of the fanbase who want this situation resolved satisfactorily.
When speaking about the contract talks, Burns said that everything was on hold via NFL.com as his attention shifted toward football and nothing else. So it's unlikely anything is going to be agreed upon before the campaign comes to a conclusion.
"We haven't really been in talks. I told them once the season started, I'm all about ball. I can't give a thousand percent on the field and to my teammates if I'm still worried about contract negotiations. I feel like I owe that to them to be 100 percent, a thousand percent at all times."- Brian Burns via NFL.com
If Burns puts together the sort of season many expect, the Panthers are going to pay a hefty price for their lack of urgency regarding the former first-round selection's extension. They could use the franchise tag if all else fails, but this is a situation that could have easily been avoided by a front office developing a reputation for paying the wrong people.