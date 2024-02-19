Panthers news: Bryce Young, Chandler Zavala, Xavier Worthy and Dave Canales
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Chandler Zavala's role
It was a rookie season to forget for Chandler Zavala. The offensive lineman was put under too much pressure by the coaching staff thanks to a lack of depth along the unit. He started before getting the chance to truly develop. It came as no surprise to see him struggle along the way.
Zavala looked flustered and lacked the technical pass-blocking skills to make an immediate impact. The Carolina Panthers deserve their fair share of blame for how the player's first season in the pros went. It was a blessing in disguise that an injury took him out of the firing line.
Austin Amandolia from Last Word on Sports highlighted Zavala's difficulties against more athletic interior rushers as a primary catalyst behind his demise. He added that if the Panthers don't sufficiently improve their offensive line depth, the North Carolina State product could be forced into an important role once again in 2024.
"When defenders got creative with their approach, particularly with spin moves, he had no chance. [Chandler] Zavala will need to learn how to navigate these more athletic moves as he develops. That said, he played well enough to warrant additional snaps in his second year, especially if the Panthers fail to add more guard depth through free agency and the draft, Zavala will be a key piece moving into 2024."- Austin Amandolia, LWOS
Hopefully, it won't come to that. The Panthers must solidify their protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young as a matter of urgency - even if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen make successful returns. Anything less would be considered complete malpractice and send out the wrong message.
What that means for Zavala's future is another matter.