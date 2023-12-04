Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chris Tabor, Brian Burns and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' reasoning
The Carolina Panthers aren't exactly blessed with prolific pass-rushers. So the last thing this team needed was for Brian Burns to get himself ejected for throwing a punch after an extra-point play.
This undisciplined nature is something that's become prevalent on game days this season. Burns was missed down the stretch, although he'd been unable to impact the contest in his usual manner before going for an early shower.
When discussing the ejection in the locker room post-game, Burns stated his fury stemmed from a comment made by an offensive lineman earlier in the clash that put the edge presence on tilt via USA Today Sports. The comment wasn't disclosed by the former first-round pick out of Florida State.
"One of their offensive linemen said something in the beginning that he shouldn’t have said to me and my team. Ever since then, I was pretty much on 10. I was mad. Some events happened. We got scored on. The game wasn’t going my way. Initially, it wasn’t even my fight. I just got pushed and I turned around and reacted. I take full accountability for my actions. I can’t do that."- Brian Burns via USA Today Sports
Burns is normally a pretty laid-back character, so whatever was said must have been bad. Emotions can boil over, but it didn't help the Panthers in their quest for a second win of the 2023 campaign.