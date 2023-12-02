Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chris Tabor, D.J. Chark and injuries
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are causing a stir with one day remaining until their Week 13 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It'll be a relief for players and coaches to focus on football after another turbulent week. Frank Reich, Josh McCown, and Duce Staley were all removed from the equation after another dismal offensive performance, which signals the start of yet another interim era that begins tomorrow at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Just what fans can expect is anyone's guess, but it's not like the bar is especially high after a 1-10 opening to the campaign. Until then, the stories causing debate include Chris Tabor's excitement, Bryce Young dropping in The 33rd Team's redraft, D.J. Chark on his changing role, and Carolina's final injury report for their divisional clash versus the Buccaneers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 13
It's been a torrid run of luck for the Carolina Panthers in terms of injuries this season. But according to team owner David Tepper, the medical, training, and nutritional standards have all improved exponentially since he bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
Carolina's injury report for Week 13 is lengthy. Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, and Tommy Tremble won't feature, with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn listed as questionable.
There was some good news. Cornerback C.J. Henderson finally cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will suit up.
Here is the full injury report for Week 13:
- Vonn Bell (S) - Out (shoulder)
- Marquis Haynes Sr. (OLB) - Questionable (back)
- Hayden Hurst (TE) - Out (concussion)
- Tommy Tremble (TE) - Doubtful (hip)
- Jeremy Chinn (S) - Questionable (quad)
- Yetur Gross-Matos (OLB) - Questionable (hamstring)
- Jaycee Horn (CB) - Questionable (hamstring)
- D.J. Johnson (OLB) - Questionable (elbow)
- Nash Jensen (OL) - Questionable (back)
- Troy Hill (CB) - Questionable (hip)