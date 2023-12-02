Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chris Tabor, D.J. Chark and injuries
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark's role with Carolina Panthers
D.J. Chark's production hasn't been what the Carolina Panthers hoped for this season. However, that can be said of almost anyone on offense aside from wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Chark went into greater detail about his role, which has altered from what he's been used to previously. The deep threat is also calling on his teammates to enhance chemistry without head coach Frank Reich calling the shots based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"It's something new. My role in the past has been different. But I'm going to roll with the punches and I'm going to do what I'm supposed to do no matter what. Keep pushing, keep fighting, and try to make the plays when I get the opportunity and as long as I continue to do that, I'll sleep well at night. We always talk about gettin’ better and puttin’ ourselves up in a position to be successful. I wanna see us do that. I wanna see us just continually play. If they stop us, that’s okay. Let’s just keep choppin’ wood. Let’s just keep workin’. Next-play mentality and just be in attack mode the whole time."- D.J. Chark via Sports Illustrated
Changing the entire offense in just a few short days after Reich's firing would come with obvious complications. But a few new nuances can emerge right out of the gate with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling plays once again.