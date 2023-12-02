Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chris Tabor, D.J. Chark and injuries
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers redraft ignores Bryce Young
Bryce Young is going through some rookie struggles. It's not the best situation despite how many perceived the set-up before competitive games began, but the quarterback has flashed enough promise to suggest better fortunes could be on the way.
The Carolina Panthers need to do everything in their power to provide Young with everything he needs to thrive this offseason. Jim Caldwell's increased influence working with the signal-caller after Josh McCown and Frank Reich were let go is another positive.
That didn't stop Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team from going in a different direction during his recent redraft. Instead of Young, the writer had Carolina picking C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall, who is enjoying a phenomenal campaign with the Houston Texans.
Many believe Stroud should have been the pick. It's easy to forget Young was almost a consensus favorite to be taken first by most around the league, so revisionist history is a bit rich.
Young fell to No. 7 in this redraft before the Las Vegas Raiders ended his slide. The former Alabama star is getting too much criticism right now, but the receipts will be widespread if the Heisman Trophy winner starts trending in the right direction.
Whether that'll be over the Panthers' remaining six games or during the 2024 season remains to be seen.