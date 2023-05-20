Panthers News: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Frankie Luvu and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making the headlines as important offseason dates such as mandatory minicamp move ever closer?
The Carolina Panthers have done most of the hard work from a recruitment standpoint this offseason. Now, it's up to Frank Reich and his high-caliber coaching staff to mold all these pieces into a surprise playoff challenger in 2023.
Whether this can be accomplished or not, time will tell. But the news continues to churn where the Panthers are concerned with some important preparation dates edging closer later this month and early into next.
Among the topics causing debate recently include Bryce Young's legendary advice, Frankie Luvu being tabbed for a breakout campaign, how Carolina's offense might look, and Christian McCaffrey clarifying his recent comments.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young receives legendary advice
Before returning to the Carolina Panthers and linking up with established veterans on the field for the first time, Bryce Young and others were treated to some sound advice from Tom Brady - widely regarded as the most successful player in NFL history.
Young, together with C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis, spent time in Brady's company. Among the topics discussed were financial management, staying focused, draft status meaning nothing, emerging as a leader, and keeping an edge no matter how successful they might become.
Hopefully, this is something Young can take on board ahead of his debut campaign with the Panthers. One that comes with incredible pressure and expectation in equal measure.