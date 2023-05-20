Panthers News: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Frankie Luvu and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
How Carolina Panthers offense might look
Despite former interim head coach Steve Wilks galvanizing the Carolina Panthers in the immediate aftermath of Matt Rhule's deserved firing, it was not enough to secure the job permanently. David Tepper wanted someone with an offensive background for the first time in franchise history and based on what's transpired since, it's not hard to see how Frank Reich separated himself from the pack.
Reich assembled an all-star coaching staff to ensure Carolina is in the best possible position to make immediate strides. One of the biggest arrivals was offensive coordinator Thomas Brown - a future NFL head coach in his own right that's spent the majority of this offseason molding the playbook from scratch in readiness for the upcoming campaign.
According to Cameron Wolfe of The NFL Network via Yahoo Sports, the Panthers' offense will incorporate elements of Reich's scheme with the Indianapolis Colts with Brown's experience working under Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams. A recipe that will hopefully play to the strengths of rookie quarterback Bryce Young for good measure.
"They’re molding the schemes together—with the Rams and the Colts, with Frank Reich and what they were doing with Sean McVay. So they’re trying to create a quarterback-friendly scheme for Bryce [Young]. Get a lot of motion, get a lot of pre-snap motion and on-snap motions. And some RPOs as well, so that he can get the ball to those playmakers—be the point guard that they drafted him to be."- Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network via Yahoo
This should be music to the ears of every Panthers fan around the world. To say the offense flattered to deceive in recent seasons would be an understatement, so having improved creativity and direction might be enough to get this team trending upward quickly.