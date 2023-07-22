Panthers News: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Steph Curry and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Steph Curry's hopes for Carolina Panthers future
It's been hard not to notice the raised sense of optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers since the 2022 campaign concluded. This is a franchise on the up thanks to an immensely profitable offseason of changes across the board, which has left many wondering if head coach Frank Reich can mount an NFC South title charge in his first campaign at the helm.
Much will depend on how quickly everything comes together and if the Panthers can avoid injuries to key players. However, things look far more promising than at any point over the last three years - which was always the initial objective heading into 2023.
When asked about the Panthers' chances and Bryce Young, iconic NBA figure and Carolina fan Steph Curry outlined his hope via CBS Sports that they could once again surge into contention and get the city of Charlotte buzzing. Something that hasn't been seen since Cam Newton took the league by storm.
"Extremely excited. I'm excited that we have hopefully the quarterback of the future that can lead the franchise to the heights that we (enjoyed) with Cam (Newton), and potentially get that first Super Bowl. I'm excited to watch him play. I'm rooting for him. I'm excited for the city of Charlotte to have some new excitement, some new energy around the team. I'll be tuned in for Opening Week for sure."- Steph Curry via CBS Sports
Curry and Young have been linked due to their small stature and ability to produce in the most critical moments. If the Heisman Trophy accomplishes half as much professionally, the Panthers will be just fine.