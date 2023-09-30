Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tarik Cohen and Davante Adams
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have confidence in Chuba Hubbard
There remains some doubt as to whether or not Miles Sanders will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings. The free-agent signing is dealing with a groin issue and is listed as questionable, so it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world if the Carolina Panthers sat him out considering how the complication has impacted the running back's explosiveness in recent weeks.
If Sanders cannot go, which seems likely, the Panthers will be relying heavily on those further down the pecking order to set the tone. Despite not utilizing Chuba Hubbard all that much over the last fortnight, head coach Frank Reich is confident in his potential to become a No. 1 option based on his comments via Sports Illustrated.
"A lot of confidence in that [running back] group. Chuba [Hubbard] has done very well. Obviously, we've been looking to get him more carries but I didn't call that many runs last week. We hope this game is more balanced. You never know. I have a lot of confidence in Chuba. We'll be good either way."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Hubbard's done well when called upon this season. It'll be interesting to see how he copes with a heftier workload, but the likes of Laviska Shenault Jr. and Raheem Blackshear could also assist should Sanders take an enforced weekend off.
The Vikings' defense is blitz-heavy and susceptible to a big play. Something Hubbard is more than capable of providing the offensive line does enough to get him to the second level.