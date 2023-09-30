Panthers News: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Tarik Cohen and Davante Adams
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Davante Adams told to avoid Carolina Panthers
Davante Adams voicing his displeasure about the current state of affairs at the Las Vegas Raiders has led many to wonder if the All-Pro wide receiver will be traded before the deadline. This isn't what he signed up for when leaving the Green Bay Packers, with college teammate Derek Carr no longer around and dysfunction aplenty within a franchise not exactly known for stability.
There wouldn't be many teams Adams couldn't help. The Carolina Panthers would benefit greatly from his presence given their lack of consistent weapons in the passing game, but Lance Fernandez from Sportskeeda listed Frank Reich's men as one of three teams the wideout should avoid if the Raiders decide to move him on for substantial capital.
"While he will be the primary option in the passing game, the Panthers’ quarterback situation is still shaky. Bryce Young has been injured and hasn’t lived up to expectations. Andy Dalton looks to be the better option at quarterback, which is not what the Panthers wanted. It would be a waste of time for Davante Adams to join a team with no idea who their franchise quarterback will be. Getting traded to a contender is best, even if the Panthers have the cap space to facilitate a trade."- Lance Fernandez, Sportskeeda
Adams recently stated that he would like to go somewhere with a winning culture. That isn't a phrase associated with the Panthers since the mid-2010s and it's not like Carolina is blessed with a wealth of draft assets after their bold move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young.