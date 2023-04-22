Panthers News: Bryce Young shock, C.J. Stroud, Cam Newton and OL praise
NFL GM would 'bet house' Bryce Young is Carolina Panthers pick
An exhaustive evaluation process heading into the 2023 NFL Draft has been magnified by the Carolina Panthers since their trade to No. 1 overall. Getting this done early allowed general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff to take deep dives into all four consensus top-four quarterbacks, but one name is now separating himself from the rest.
Insiders, fans, sportsbooks, and the widespread media have locked into the Panthers selecting Bryce Young atop the draft. While the durability concerns cannot be dismissed, the former Alabama star has that X-factor teams always look for in their signal-callers.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network recently spoke to an unnamed AFC general manager, who made a bold statement about betting his house on Young being Carolina's guy. A confident statement that could hold a lot of weight.
"The guy who can just play is Bryce Young. Is he going to be 185 pounds? He’s such a good processor and thinker and accurate, it probably works. They’re taking him. Just write it in. I would bet my house."- AFC GM via Tom Pelissero/NFL.com
Although Fitterer hasn't officially declared Young will be their pick and has not spoken to the prospect about their final decision, we're getting to the point where it would be nothing short of a bombshell if Young didn't hear his name called first.
But with the draft, anything can happen. This brings us to our next point.