Panthers News: Bryce Young shock, C.J. Stroud, Cam Newton and OL praise
Bryce Young would work with Cam Newton
Cam Newton hasn't given up hope of resuming his NFL career just yet. Although the league might not have the same view with no offers forthcoming after his showcase at Auburn's pro day recently.
Newton could get some interest after the draft and has named a list of quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up in 2023. One of those was Bryce Young, who looks likely to be the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall.
When asked about the possibility of working with Newton by Sports Illustrated, Young stated it's something he'd love due to the respect the Alabama product has for Carolina's last selection at No. 1 back in 2011.
"I grew up watching Cam and just to see the success that he had, how much he changed the game, changed the position, being an MVP, having so much success at the NFL level—that’s something that was always a dream. And I have so much respect for him and look up to him. So, under any circumstance, whatever the scenario is—I feel like there’s so much that I can learn from him and I would love to learn from him."- Bryce Young via Panthers Wire
Young might want to work with Newton and there's no doubt the veteran would be a real asset to his development, but the chances of Carolina bringing him back again are remote at best. They've signed Andy Dalton to be a mentor, which is a role he's already familiar with after assisting in Justin Fields' early development on the Chicago Bears.