Panthers News: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Scott Fitterer and major betting shift
C.J. Stroud to visit Carolina Panthers, but is it too late?
It's important to remember that nothing has been confirmed one way or another as yet. But if the widespread media reports are accurate, C.J. Stroud's visit to the Carolina Panthers today (Tuesday) could be a dead rubber.
Once considered the runaway leader to be Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall, the former Ohio State star has lost significant ground to Bryce Young at the most important stage of the evaluation phase. Just how much he can convince influential figures within the Panthers at this point remains to be seen, but he should go into the meeting determined and eager to impress regardless.
There's nothing to suggest Stroud isn't going to be a top professional. He's the best pure passer in this class, is immensely accurate at all three levels of the field, and is far more athletic than most give him credit for.
Stroud's credentials are evident. And it would be a big shock if he didn't hear his name called soon after Young's if the Panthers actually go in this direction.
There's almost no chance Stroud doesn't put this experience to good use and makes a strong claim. But with a little more than a week left until the 2023 NFL Draft officially begins, it would take a monumental amount to shift the course - unless this is the biggest smokescreen in league history.