Panthers News: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Scott Fitterer and major betting shift
Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits
Bryce Young caused an immense stir among fans on social media when Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed the quarterback had canceled his remaining pre-draft visits. Something that added further weight to the Carolina Panthers making him their guy at No. 1 overall.
While there's every chance it could be possible, Young has also met with the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall. They are reportedly very keen on the one-time Alabama stud, perhaps even telling him that he won't make it past them if Carolina goes in a different direction.
The Texans will be waiting and hoping, but even they are probably conceding that the Panthers secure Young's services following their daring trade to No. 1 overall. If Houston had not won their regular-season finale after announcing Lovie Smith wouldn't be returning as head coach, this would be a completely different conversation.
It's funny how the NFL world turns sometimes. Houston's loss is going to be Carolina's gain unless there is a drastic shift in the coming days, and Young knows he isn't getting out of the top two by now in any case, making traveling around the country to destinations he won't end up obsolete.
Further discussions are upcoming between Carolina's primary influencers. But as the old saying goes, there's no smoke without fire.
And there's been plenty of that lately.