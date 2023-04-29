Panthers News: Bryce Young, Day 2 gambles, Matt Corral and Jonathan Stewart
Bryce Young will earn Carolina Panthers respect
It was a welcome for the ages as Bryce Young descended on Bank of America to be formally introduced as the Carolina Panthers' next franchise quarterback. Fans and staff gathered en mass to see the former Alabama quarterback in the flesh, who spent time signing autographs and going around the team facility before speaking with the media in attendance.
Young was asked numerous questions throughout the session - his first in Charlotte. The softly-spoken player answered them all with supreme confidence and is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to make a real go of this exceptional opportunity.
One notable answer Young gave was winning over his new teammates, contributing immediately, and emerging as a leader within the locker room in whatever shape or form.
"I wanna do everything I can to earn the respect of my peers—the guys in the locker room, everyone in the building. I’m super grateful for what’s happened in my past and for being selected where I was. But I know that doesn’t entitle me to anything. It’s on me to prove myself—to show up every day and work and earn the respect of the people around me. And that’s something I’m looking forward to starting to do."- Bryce Young via Panthers Wire
Young's passion, drive, work ethic, and cerebral approach to his preparations are going to go down extremely well with teammates and coaches alike. He might not be the vocal leader Cam Newton emerged into quickly, but there is more than one way to inspire those around him.