Panthers news: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Ben Johnson and Cam Newton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown's distinction
Derrick Brown enjoyed a sensational season. He set the NFL's single-season record for tackles by an interior defensive lineman. If the formidable presence had been on a team that achieved more than two wins, some more individual accolades would have been in the offing.
Sadly, the Carolina Panthers could not muster anything more than that from one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Brown was their one legitimate shining light. Thanks to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald pulling out through injury, the former first-round pick out of Auburn is officially a Pro Bowler.
When discussing Brown's influence recently, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero lifted the lid on how impactful Carolina's best player has been on the field and as an emerging leader within the locker room via the team's website.
"He's had a heck of a year. He's been so disruptive. I don't think it's arguably—I think he's been the best run defender in the NFL this year. He's done a heck of a job rushing the quarterback, and creating pressures, the interception, the batted balls. There's been so much production. The leadership. He's been instrumental in everything that we've done."- Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com
Brown was a first alternate despite breaking a long-standing NFL record. While he should have been selected outright, this is nothing more than the player deserves. If the Panthers had any sense whatsoever, they would make extending him one of their top priorities this offseason.