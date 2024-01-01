Panthers news: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, draft dismay and David Tepper
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after the team's embarrassing defeat at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17?
After a relatively promising fortnight, the Carolina Panthers reverted to type. Their shutout loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars was uninspired from start to finish. Almost everyone took a collective step backward. Following the contest, team owner David Tepper brought more disgrace to the organization.
As expected, there was a lot to unpack in the wake of Carolina's 14th loss of the campaign. The stories causing debate include Derrick Brown's resolve, Bryce Young's frustration, the Panthers' draft dismay, and Tepper's shameful act.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers draft dismay
After suffering a road reverse to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Arizona Cardinals pulling off a shock triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Carolina Panthers officially locked up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the franchise, they'll be giving that away.
The Chicago Bears are officially on the clock following their trade with the Panthers. The deal for quarterback Bryce Young also included wide receiver D.J. Moore, who twisted the knife by cheekily thanking Carolina for being so pathetic throughout the season.
"I mean, s--t, I feel I was the number 1 pick when they traded for me. But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say to that."- D.J. Moore via X/Twitter
Nobody in the building thought they would have to give up the No. 1 pick. This is an absolute embarrassment whichever way one looks at it. Something that doesn't look favorable on general manager Scott Fitterer and other influential figures who were beyond delighted with their offseason recruitment.