Panthers news: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, draft dismay and David Tepper
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown's resolve
Sunday was a frustrating one for almost everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers. There was hope they could galvanize themselves to a first road win of the campaign considering the Jacksonville Jaguars were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It ended up being another complete capitulation.
Derrick Brown was one of the very few to emerge with any credit once again. The defensive lineman is enjoying a phenomenal season, but his temper flared after an altercation with offensive tackle Cam Robinson that saw both key players ejected from the clash.
Brown was remorseful post-game based on comments via the team's website. The former first-round pick out of Auburn is also looking for a strong end to the season with one game remaining in pursuit of salvaging some positivity before everyone goes their separate ways.
"I mostly got hot at that moment myself. You know, things got out of whack, so I definitely should not have done it. Hurt the team. I wish we could play more, to be honest. I feel like we've got a lot to show. You know, unfortunately, this season didn't go the way we wanted it to. I'll tell you what, man, there's a lot of great, great men here that fight; fought all year."- Derrick Brown via Panthers.com
That'll be easier said than done, one suspects. The Panthers looked devoid of confidence and inspiration in Week 17. In truth, it's been the tale of the 2023 campaign for a team that boldly claimed they were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off.