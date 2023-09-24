Panthers News: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Pete Carroll and Week 3 game day
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
What Pete Carroll expects from the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers might not have had things their own way through two weeks of the campaign thanks to poor results and severe injury concerns. However, there is a lot of football left and a lot of fight remaining in this group led by Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff.
Morale is pretty low among the fanbase heading into Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks. So it might be best to stay off social media if things go against the Panthers for a third straight week.
When asked about what he expects from Carolina this afternoon, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised the team's toughness and focused on the defensive strengths during comments via Sports Illustrated. The experienced figure is also expecting a hungry outfit with their backs against the wall.
"We see a very hungry team coming in here. Carolina's hungry to get their win and get going. They're tough, they're physical up front. They like to run the football. They're really good up front in run and pass. A terrific pass rush. They're really tough up front. Their technique is solid and scheme was [they're] good. They look for their chances to highlight their guys. They got a fantastic rusher in [Brian] Burns and it's just a good group in every way. They're loaded. This is a really good group."- Pete Carroll via Sports Illustrated
The Panthers got a big win in Seattle last season with what could be described as a weaker roster - at least on paper. Doing the same will be difficult, but the increased urgency is there for all to see.