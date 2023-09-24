Panthers News: Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Pete Carroll and Week 3 game day
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's hope
Not having Bryce Young on the field in Week 3 is a major blow for the Carolina Panthers. The rookie quarterback is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle, which wasn't exactly what the doctor ordered just a few short weeks into his NFL career.
Young will gain a tremendous amount from the sidelines at Lumen Field. Andy Dalton will get the start, who was brought in for this exact reason as a high-priority recruit during free agency.
Although Frank Reich is confident that Dalton can fill the void effectively, the head coach was quick to point out via David Newton of ESPN that Young will resume command under center when cleared no matter how the veteran performs this afternoon.
"Bryce has done well this week. I'm optimistic he's on the right path. Whatever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. And when he gets back, he'll be our guy."- Bryce Young via ESPN
This isn't ideal and brings into question the durability concerns associated with Young that reared their head almost constantly throughout the player's pre-draft evaluations. While keeping faith with the No. 1 overall selection the 2023 NFL Draft remains the best course of action, there will be extra scrutiny moving forward if Dalton gets a tune out of Carolina's underperforming offense in Week 3.