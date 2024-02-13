Panthers news: Bryce Young, DeShaun Foster, D.J. Johnson and free agency
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention officially turns to a pivotal offseason for the franchise?
With the Super Bowl firmly in the rearview mirror, fans have directed their focus towards the offseason. The Carolina Panthers have been there for some time after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. That doesn't detract from the critical need to place the right foundations for a more profitable future with some important dates upcoming on the calendar.
While we wait for further developments, the stories accumulating column inches include DeShaun Foster's big opportunity, D.J. Johnson's rookie season coming under the microscope, Bryce Young receiving a boost, and two free-agent targets being touted as ones that could help with Carolina's rebuild.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
DeShaun Foster's big opportunity
Former Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster has been given the chance of a lifetime. After recently accepting a coaching job under Antonio Pierce on the Las Vegas Raiders, UCLA - his alma mater - came calling with a head coaching chance. Something he simply couldn't refuse.
Foster is the new Bruins' head coach and will take charge immediately. The up-and-coming coach has a big challenge on his hands. If he succeeds, it will improve his prospects of securing a top NFL job one day.
This is a stepping stone for Foster, even if he thinks it might be the pinnacle right now. Everyone associated with the Panthers wishes him the very best of luck with his endeavors.