Panthers news: Bryce Young, DeShaun Foster, D.J. Johnson and free agency
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers give Bryce Young a boost
Dave Canales' work to develop quarterbacks is one of the primary reasons why the Carolina Panthers made him their new head coach. He won't be able to do it alone - especially with everything else that comes with holding a top job. Finding the right quarterbacks' coach to help Bryce Young bounce back from a turbulent rookie season was essential.
After a thorough search, the Panthers have their guy. According to multiple reports, Will Harriger will replace Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach. This is a big boost for Young considering the pair have worked together previously.
Harriger is also no stranger to Canales. They were colleagues during their stint with the Seattle Seahawks. This familiarity should allow for a smooth transition to a different environment.
The new appointment will also be all too aware of Young's potential after spending time with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft earlier in his career. This was down to his work with The QB Collective, which is a pro-pipeline development program for high school quarterbacks.
This provides Young with a legitimate pairing to learn from and grow accordingly. There were too many lending their opinion on his progress. Keeping things simple moving forward is going to assist the Heisman Trophy winner tremendously.