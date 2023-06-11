Panthers News: Bryce Young, DeShawn Williams, Juston Burris and Dalvin Cook
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of a pivotal stage of the team's preparations for the 2023 campaign?
Things are about to get a little more serious for the Carolina Panthers next week. Frank Reich and his exceptional staff team will be putting players through their paces at the team's mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, which is the final set of official activities before everyone descends on Spartanburg for training camp.
It's normally the preparation period's quietest time, but there are plenty of headlines to keep fans entertained. Among the stories catching attention recently include Juston Burris carving out a different path, Bryce Young praising a Panthers' legend, DeShawn Williams' optimism, and Carolina being named as a best fit for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DL DeShawn Williams' optimism
There's a different vibe surrounding the Carolina Panthers currently. Frank Reich and his staff have laid the foundations with tempo, professionalism, and improved preparation throughout the offseason - something that's got everyone on the same page quickly and building bonds within the locker room for good measure.
This was further reflected in a tweet from free-agent signing DeShawn Williams, who declared his love for his teammates and the organization. He also indicated that great things could be in Carolina's future next season and beyond.
"Really love this Team and Coaches! Something special cooking."- DeShawn Williams via Twitter
Williams looks set to play a key role on the Panthers' new 3-4 defensive front. The lineman enjoyed the best campaign of his professional career working under Ejiro Evero's guidance in 2022, which is an experience he can put to good use in a different environment.