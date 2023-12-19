Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Cam Newton and Week 16
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Packers early odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. This is available at -110 depending on what side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Considering teams with the benefit of home-field advantage normally get a three-point cushion, Vegas believes there is more than a touchdown separating the two teams based on statistics. Something that should motivate the Panthers in pursuit of the first consecutive winning streak of the 2023 campaign.
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +190 currently (bet $100 to win $190). Green Bay - who remains in the wild card hunt despite a recent slump, is favored to get themselves back on track at -230 (bet $230 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is not expecting a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 36.5 points.
Over 36.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Under 36.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
fuboTV has live NFL games which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series.
fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country.
The game is also being broadcast on FOX and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.