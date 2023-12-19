Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Cam Newton and Week 16
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark expects Carolina Panthers to compete
Fans will be wary of bold predictions coming from influential figures within the Carolina Panthers moving forward. Those in power expected the team to contend for the NFC South and potentially make the postseason after being smug beyond belief about their offseason recruitment. What followed couldn't have been further from these notions.
Sunday's win proved the Panthers are still fighting for everything. Many are facing uncertain futures with the promise of another new coaching regime coming on board. But wide receiver D.J. Chark is confident this team can make the jump next season and make a run at the NFC South in 2024 based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Cause we have the players. We have good players all around. And the league is any given Sunday. So, just like today, nobody really gave us a chance to win anyway. We did. And a lot of other games we didn’t win, we was a drive or two off. So, I think we can compete with anybody. We just have to finish."- D.J. Chark via USA Today Sports
Whether Chark will be around to oversee his prediction remains to be seen. The wideout hasn't contributed as expected and is only on a one-year deal. There will also be a new set of assessments with no emotional attachment once David Teper confirms the new men at the helm.
For fans, they've been burned by outlandish claims before. So take it with a pinch of salt.