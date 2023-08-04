Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Donte Jackson and D.J. Moore
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set to make their training camp practice return later today?
After the Carolina Panthers had a day off following their rousing Fan Fest success at Bank of America Stadium, Frank Reich's men get back down to business at Wofford College in Spartanburg later today. We are a little over a week from the first preseason contest, with the team's joint practices against the New York Jets coming on August 9-10 to further whet the appetite.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Donte Jackson's emergence from the proverbial abyss, D.J. Chark's health concerns, the importance of D.J. Moore in Carolina's trade to No. 1 overall, and Bryce Young testing boundaries.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
D.J. Moore's importance to Carolina Panthers trade
It seems like an age since the Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the entire league by trading up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A lot has happened since then, with Bryce Young emerging as the new face of the franchise after a smooth integration into a professional environment.
Of course, this deal probably couldn't happen without D.J. Moore's inclusion. While it was a difficult decision to make, general manager Scott Fitterer felt it was one worth making and stopped the Panthers from giving up their 2025 first-rounder for good measure.
This is something that was further reflected by Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who stated via Yahoo Sports that there was supreme conviction in adding Moore to the equation - something he hopes can get Justin Fields over the hump in Year 3.
"There were a lot of different scenarios but that was one (trading for Moore) I was convicted about, for sure. It's well-documented that it was really hard for Carolina. But I was excited to get him in the building. And I'll tell you what, if you're at training camp, you see the plays that he's making and the chemistry he and Justin have built so far, you gotta be excited for what it's gonna look like."- Ryan Poles via Yahoo Sports
Everyone is moving on after the heated social media debates among the respective fanbases. There could even be a small rivalry brewing given how desperate each team is to win this bombshell trade.