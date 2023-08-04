Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Donte Jackson and D.J. Moore
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young testing boundaries
It was never going to be completely smooth sailing for quarterback Bryce Young over training camp. While his poise and demeanor are beyond his years, he is still a rookie with plenty to learn in terms of what it takes to succeed at the next level.
This has been reflected in Young throwing some interceptions throughout camp. While some local reporters have been quick to make a bigger deal out of this than needed, it's all part of the No 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft's growth before his big debut in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
When analyzing Young's stint at camp so far, Chance Chamberlain from Last Word on Sports made a good point about the signal-caller pushing boundaries with head coach Frank Reich's approval. More importantly, the Alabama product is treating every play the same and isn't dwelling on what's gone before.
"As a rookie quarterback, Young is finding the limits during camp as he’s learned what windows are worth risking throwing the ball. Even as he’s thrown an interception in four consecutive practices, Reich is encouraging Young to test the boundaries. Even when Young makes a mistake, he’s rebounded by keeping his composure and leading the offense through practice. Throughout camp, Young has rarely shown emotion and has kept his poise. Whether the result of a play is negative or positive, Young goes into the next play with an 0-0 mentality."- Chase Chamberlain, LWOS
This mindset will serve Young well moving forward. Going up against the New York Jets' promising defense next week will be the best measuring stick imaginable, which is another test the Heisman Trophy winner needs to pass with flying colors.