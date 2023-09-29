Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson, Thomas Brown and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's leadership
All signs point to Bryce Young being the Carolina Panthers quarterback in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft missed last weekend's defeat at the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle sprain, but he's been a full participant over the last two days of practice, so the signal-caller should be good to go barring any dramatic late setback.
The stakes are getting high for the Panthers at 0-3. But for Young, this is all about improving and emphasizing every last element to the final detail in pursuit of progression based on his comments via the team's website.
"We have to emphasize things, we have to improve the urgency, control, making sure we're executing. And that starts in a walk-through; it starts in practice. So that's really just been a point of emphasis for everyone. And as you know, as a quarterback and as a leader, I have to go in and try to lead just like everyone else is. So I'm just trying to do my part in that. And I feel like, as a whole, we've improved in that, but we have to keep doing it."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Young's leadership is evidently growing now he's found his feet. Thomas Brown also said he's noticed something different in the former Alabama star throughout the week of practice to date, but this must translate to game-day performance with Carolina's campaign threatening to spiral out of control.
This is a good opportunity for Young versus a Vikings' defense currently conceding 261.7 passing yards per game. Whether the Panthers can scheme things up well enough for their prized possession to do damage is another matter.