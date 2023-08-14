Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Moore, Frank Reich and winning NFC South
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to win NFC South
There's been a lot of doom and gloom among fans since the Carolina Panthers got a humbling beatdown against the New York Jets to begin their preseason engagements. But it's important to keep the bigger picture in mind as pertains to their chances in 2023.
This is still a roster stacked with talent. The Panthers also have experienced coaches who've seen it all, so pressing the panic button after one warmup loss is asinine all things considered.
Matt Johnson from Sportsnaut wasn't willing to write off the Panthers after one subpar display. The writer named Carolina as one of five teams that could surprise next season, tipping them to win the NFC South with rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the charge.
"There’s a reason the Carolina Panthers overpaid for the No. 1 overall pick. When NFL teams realize they are essentially a franchise quarterback away from perennial contention and jobs are at stake, they make a big move. Now that Carolina has starting quarterback Bryce Young, it will be in the driver’s seat of the NFC South for years to come. A consistent rushing attack paired with an above-average defense just requires the quarterback to make smart reads and protect the football. Those are two of Bryce Young’s best traits and this is why the Panthers can win the NFC South."- Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut
It's hard to gauge just where the Panthers stand at this juncture. Frank Reich won't be giving anything away in terms of the scheme until Week 1 arrives, so any evaluations might be moot once we get down to the real action.