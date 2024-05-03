Panthers news: Bryce Young, draft trades, power rankings and new homes
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers in the post-draft power rankings
The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason at rock bottom. They were coming off a two-win campaign and had to suffer the embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. Team owner David Tepper's meddling and petulance descended the franchise into the league's laughingstock.
That said, the only way was up. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales restored a sense of professionalism where once there was nothing but chaos. Tepper seems to be staying out of the way. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but hopes are growing for a period of stability at long last.
Despite some encouraging signs throughout the offseason, Connor Orr from Sports Illustrated still had the Panthers ranked No. 32 in his post-draft power rankings. The writer acknowledged that Bryce Young has a lot less pressure on his shoulders after significant investments around him. But the signal-caller still needs to deliver after a turbulent rookie campaign.
"The Panthers begin this season where they ended the last. I liked Carolina’s draft and its continued insistence on making life easier for Bryce Young. The selection of a few high-character, aggressive offensive players (WR Xavier Legette and RB Jonathon Brooks) shows a desire for the Panthers to punch back throughout games this year. Young is still going to have to shoulder a huge burden, but that burden got significantly lighter through free agency and the draft."
This was always going to be a long road back for the franchise. Morgan has a long-term plan in place that's begun by giving Young a chance to showcase what he's truly capable of. Gradual progress and future planning were seldom seen during the Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer eras. What's transpired throughout the offseason so far represents a refreshing change of pace.
Success might not arrive right away, but better foundations have been laid.