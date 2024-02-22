Panthers news: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with a few days remaining until the all-important 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
Business normally picks up where transactions are concerned around the NFL Scouting Combine. Of course, this was the time last year when the Carolina Panthers began discussing what it might take to go up for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that cost far more than originally anticipated after one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The Panthers won't be doing anything nearly as bold this time around, but there is a lot for the front office to navigate regardless. While we wait for further developments, the stories accumulating column inches include back-and-forth surrounding Brian Burns' contract dispute, Bryce Young getting some much-needed praise, a potential landing spot for Frankie Luvu, and Eddy Pineiro's future surprisingly coming under the microscope.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Eddy Pineiro named Carolina Panthers' cut candidate
Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis have their work cut out this offseason. They need to make the roster more competitive. They also need to bolster their salary-cap space. Easier said than done thanks to some terrible contracts handed out by the previous regime.
Some tough decisions are coming. Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus went down a surprising route, naming kicker Eddy Pineiro as a cut candidate despite performing relatively well during the 2023 season.
"Carolina does not have many options here, which just adds to the challenge the new regime faces as it works to turn the franchise around. Pineiro was inconsistent this past season, so the Panthers might as well save money and search for a young player who can win the long-term job."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
This would be a shocking turn of events. Special teams represent arguably the one area providing any sort of stability in terms of consistency and health. Letting Pineiro walk ahead of time is a problem the Carolina Panthers don't need.