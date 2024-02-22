Panthers news: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu's best fit
All the talk is centering on edge rusher Brian Burns' current contract dispute with the Carolina Panthers. Those in power also have another defensive lynchpin to keep happy in the form of phenomenal linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Luvu's been nothing short of sensational over the last two seasons. He's emerged from obscurity to become an integral part of the team's defensive strategy. He's the complete package at the defensive second level and the latest in a long line of outstanding linebackers throughout Carolina's franchise history spanning almost three decades.
Extending Luvu should be among the team's top priorities. If contract talks fall by the wayside, Matt Bowen from ESPN tabbed the Arizona Cardinals as a perfect landing spot for the former Washington State standout.
"The Cardinals need more production at the linebacker spot in Jonathan Gannon's defense, and they'll get the opportunity with Luvu headed to free agency. Luvu posted career-best numbers with the Panthers last season, with 125 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He fits here as an off-ball linebacker who can track the edges in the run game and get home on schemed blitzes."- Matt Bowen, ESPN
Letting Luvu walk is simply not an option. The Panthers cannot keep letting established figures leave. More importantly, the veteran has earned the large pay increase coming his way in the not-too-distant future.