Panthers news: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's boost
Bryce Young is taking his fair share of criticism right now. One of the worst seasons in franchise history didn't help. It ended up being a toxic environment for the rookie quarterback. Unfortunately, he was unable to overcome such a turbulent situation en route to a disappointing campaign overall.
Young has the talent. He flashed it during the season. While he'll be the first to admit things could have been better where certain elements of his production were concerned, the Carolina Panthers did nothing to give him a fighting chance.
It's too early to be writing Young off despite what some critics are claiming. The former Alabama star received a much-needed confidence boost from Joel Klatt of FOX Sports, who named the Heisman Trophy winner as one of his best prospects scouted since 2012.
Young landed at No. 5 on the list behind Joe Burrow, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence, and Caleb Williams. Of course, others have shone at the next level more. But this list was made based on college production, upside, and how their fortunes were perceived before joining the NFL.
It's not much, but it's reaffirmation for Young. After most analysts couldn't wait to kick the player while he's down, the signal-caller will take anything he can get right now.