Panthers news: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns' back-and-forth with Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers continue to manage Brian Burns' contract situation terribly. It seems nothing has been learned from the previous regime's failings. Not exactly surprising when one considers that Dan Morgan and team owner David Tepper were heavily involved in the situation last summer.
Someone within the Panthers' front office is willingly leaking information about negotiations to the media. Joe Person of The Athletic was the latest to receive information, revealing the figures that Carolina's star edge rusher was said to have turned down before ending discussions to focus on football.
"Coming off a 2022 season in which he finished with a career-high 12 1/2 sacks and made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year, Burns was looking to join the league’s highest-paid edge rushers. When Burns ended a two-day “hold in” before Week 1 last year, The Athletic reported he was seeking a deal with an annual average value of about $30 million. The Panthers were willing to go as high as five years at $27 million a year, according to a league source with knowledge of the contract talks."- Joe Person, The Athletic
This proved a response from Burns and his brother - Stanley McClover - on social media. The consensus was don't believe everything you read. Negotiations are far more complicated. Plus, the former first-round pick out of Florida State wants to stick around despite the way he's been treated.
Again, this is going to result in the franchise tag. What transpires after that is still up in the air. But make no mistake, it's becoming an ongoing frustration among the fanbase.