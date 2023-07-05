Panthers News: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Frankie Luvu and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers WR raises expectations
Sacrifices were expected once the Carolina Panthers decided to move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Aside from the substantial draft compensation, general manager Scott Fitterer also sweetened the pot by including D.J. Moore in their package with the Chicago Bears.
Moore's always been one of the most underrated wideouts in the league, putting up good numbers with almost no consistent quarterback play. He'll be tasked with providing Justin Fields with a genuine No. 1 option entering a critical Year 3, which could be the spark that ignites the Ohio State product to superstardom in 2023.
The Panthers won't care if this trade finally solves their own complex riddle under center. But Brendan Sugrue from USA Today Sports via Yahoo Sports claimed that Moore's arrival could be one of the best trades in Chicago sports history if everything works out.
"The Bears packaged the No. 1 overall pick and sent it to the Carolina Panthers for a bevvy of picks and one of their top players. Moore gives the Bears the WR1 they have been sorely lacking and the team is stacked with draft capital for the next two seasons. Considering the connection between Moore and Justin Fields is already off to a strong start, Moore may have a monster season and make this one of the best trades in Chicago sports history."- Brendan Sugrue via Yahoo Sports
This is a pretty bold take all things considered. However, it's another fine example of the immense expectations and pressure on Moore to hone chemistry with Fields and bring an upturn in production out of his fellow first-rounder.