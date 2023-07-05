Panthers News: Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro, Frankie Luvu and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu named among NFL's best
There aren't many players on the Carolina Panthers with more momentum than Frankie Luvu right now. The linebacker broke out in the biggest possible way from a starting role in 2022 and his impending switch to a 3-4 middle linebacker alongside Shaq Thompson means more could be on the way.
Luvu is fast, instinctive, and relentless. His passion also rubs off positively on his teammates, so it's not hard to see why the former Washington State star has become beloved from top to bottom across the organization.
It's also been great to see Luvu receive some national recognition in recent days. This was enhanced by Doug Farrar from USA Today Sports, who placed him at No. 11 in his top linebackers ranking entering the 2023 season.
"[Frankie] Luvu is the first newcomer on this year’s list, and his place here is well-deserved. An undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2018, Luvu spent a few seasons with the Jets before the Panthers signed him as a backup linebacker in 2021. That status changed to starter in 2022, and Luvu’s status accelerated from JAG to impending superstar. Last season, he amassed seven sacks, three quarterback hits, 13 quarterback hurries, 87 solo tackles, 63 stops, two forced fumbles, and he gave up 50 catches on 56 targets for 496 yards, 312 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 115.9."- Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports
If Luvu maintains or even enhances his influence next season, he can expect to be much higher on this ranking in 2024. It would also leave the Pathers with no option other than to reward his outstanding progress with a bumper long-term deal.