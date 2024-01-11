Panthers news: Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as speculation continues to gather pace during a pivotal hiring cycle for the franchise?
It was a monumental series of bombshell headlines on Wednesday. Interview requests came in quick succession around the league - including a few more from the Carolina Panthers. Pete Carroll's time as Seattle Seahawks came to an end. Nick Saban - widely regarded as the greatest college football coach in history - opted to retire following a trophy-laden stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Simply unbelievable.
Our primary focus is on the Panthers, of course. Among the stories causing debate include Jim Harbugh's fit, more interview requests coming to light, Bryce Young's critical offseason ahead, and Ejiro Evero being in demand.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers interview requests
The Carolina Panthers are casting their net far and wide to secure the right head coach and general manager hires. It's been a constant stream of failures from team owner David Tepper up to now. Looking at the candidates being targeted by the organization, things could be heading in a positive direction.
There is increased competition around the league thanks to the shocking situations with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. Tepper has his work cut out, but some new names emerged on Wednesday as part of Carolina's ongoing strategy.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is reportedly one more head coaching interview request. The Panthers held a virtual interview with interim head coach Chris Tabor, although this was probably more of a courtesy than anything else.
Ejiro Evero is also going to get his chance to impress. As for the general manager role, Panthers salary-cap manager Samir Suleiman and Mike Disner - chief operating officer of the Detroit Lions - will also look to stake their claim.
Disner's name - in particular - is intriguing. This is thanks in no small part to his previous working relationship with Ben Johnson.