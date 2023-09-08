Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Thomas Brown and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just two days left until their Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons?
The NFL regular season is officially underway and there's already been one shock after the Detroit Lions turned over the Kansas City Chiefs. Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers will be hoping for similar success when they make the relatively short trip to clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
We are so close to meaningful Panthers football. Until then, the stories causing buzz include Bryce Young's potential, Thomas Brown on Carolina's running attack, Ejiro Evero on the weekend's challenges, and Brian Burns' saga takes another twist.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero on upcoming challenges
Even though there are some questions surrounding the Atlanta Falcons offense thanks in no small part to the complete unknown that is quarterback Desmond Ridder, they cannot be taken lightly. Some outstanding players occupy the skill positions and their threats should be taken seriously by the Carolina Panthers' defense from start to finish.
The Panthers spent big to get defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero into the fold this offseason. He is a future head coach beyond all doubt, but that will count for nothing if everyone doesn't get on the same page during an important transition to a 3-4 base scheme.
When discussing the upcoming challenge in Atlanta, Evero stated via Sports Illustrated that he expects a well-coached team with strong playmakers to make life extremely difficult in a hostile environment.
"The coach is outstanding. I think they have a very challenging scheme. They got good players all over the place. Obviously, we know they're going to run the ball. Everything says that. But they've got really good skill players and the quarterback [Desmond Ridder] has done a really good job as a second-year player continuing to grow, so it's going to be a great challenge."- Ejiro Evero via Sports Illustrated
Evero has the cloud of Brian Burns' status for the contest weighing into his preparations. But there is more than enough talent for Carolina's defense to hold their own on the road.