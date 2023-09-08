Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Thomas Brown and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's preparation
This weekend is a big one for Bryce Young. The quarterback has the expectations of an entire franchise on his inexperienced shoulders, which stems from the significant investment made by the Carolina Panthers to go up from No. 9 overall and select him at No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's taken everything in his stride since joining the Panthers. The signal-caller has never deviated from the plan - which is to be 100 percent ready from a development and preparation standpoint by the time Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.
That moment has now arrived. According to Young's former college coach Nick Saban via David Newton of ESPN, his meticulous mindset should be the catalyst behind great things in the short and long term.
"Bryce [Young] is a really bright guy and he's a great preparer for games. He's got a lot of pride in performance, so I'm sure he'll do everything he can with his coaches to try and execute and do the things the way he needs to do for him to have success and for his team to have success."- Nick Saban via ESPN
Young's football acumen and ability to pick up schematics with supreme efficiency are just two traits that set him apart from the rest during Carolina's pre-draft evaluations. This should serve him well, but one would be foolish to expect perfection considering how even the most elite rookie quarterbacks fare during their respective NFL transitions.