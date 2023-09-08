Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Thomas Brown and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns and Carolina Panthers have no deal heading into the weekend
Considering that Brian Burns has been at practice in recent days, fans were hoping this had something to do with a new deal was close. That didn't prove accurate and head coach Frank Reich wasn't exactly in the mood to speak much about it in front of reporters on Friday afternoon.
Even before the media in attendance had uttered a word, Reich stated that there were no new developments between the Panthers and Burns regarding a new deal. A couple of reporters attempted to pry more out of the experienced figure to no avail, which is obviously frustrating for a player who showed a tremendous amount of good faith this offseason.
Burns has been the consummate professional throughout all this. Others around the league cannot say the same, so Carolina's current treatment of its best player is rightfully coming in for scrutiny.
Reich didn't offer any inkling about whether or not Burns would be on the field in Week 1. The edge rusher will probably be itching to get out there and help his teammates, but one would completely understand if the former first-round pick out of Florida State took the more stubborn approach, too.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Not having Burns out there would significantly harm Carolina's chances of coming away with an opening weekend triumph, but where does the two-time Pro Bowler draw the line?
Time will tell, I guess.