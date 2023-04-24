Panthers News: Bryce Young, field criticism, Scott Fitterer and draft picks
Scott Fitterer happy with Carolina Panthers choice
Scott Fitterer has been a prominent figure throughout an eventful off-season period for the Carolina Panthers so far. The general manager is under enormous pressure to get things right after playing second-fiddle to Matt Rhule over the last two years, which is an opportunity he's taken on with supreme aggression.
The Panthers have maneuvered their salary cap superbly and made their daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that can hopefully solve their ongoing problems at football's most pivotal position.
When discussing the process behind sacrificing so much, Fitterer stated that there was enough comfort surrounding the top-four quarterbacks to make the play. And the front office figure is in no doubt this was the best - and right - move for the organization.
"We felt strongly about a group of guys up there. And we knew this is something that we wanted to do. We wanted to be aggressive and go up and do this. I think through this process we made the right decision."- Scott Fitterer via Sports Illustrated
There is a chance it could go horribly wrong. However, the Panthers have done everything to surround their new rookie quarterback with everything they need to flourish, so it would be a surprise if serious strides weren't made.